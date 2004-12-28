There is no denying it; I am a pig. I fell asleep, then woke up. (Deep stuff, huh) Regardless of that, I woke up hungry and had to feed myself. I stumbled to the kitchen where the only snack was a bag of Chips A-Hoy or such. I sized up the opponent, then tore into it, finding its tasty cookie innards. Much to my sadness, the cookies were hard even by Chips A-Hoy standards. My resolve was weakened, and I retreated. In my semi-catatonic state I had a flashback to PBS. In seconds the cookie bag exploded into a crumbs, shreds, and chips with chants of " ME LOVE COOKIE!!!!!" echoing off the walls. Cookie Monster = 1 , Sub-Standard Cookie = 0



In spirit of the incredible victory of the Coalition of the Willing, please send your support to the link.