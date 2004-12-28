Apparently Liza Manelli suffered a head injury the other day. Shame nobody can notice. The prevailing word on the street is that the head trauma was in-utero. For all you non-wordsy types: Judy Garland probably threw herself down the stairs at the thought of giving birth to Liza Manelli. Supposedly she rolled over and "fell" out of bed. Obviously somebody woke up, looked over and decided she wasn't even worth the trouble of gnawing their arm off. It is this "journalist's" opinion that she was kicked out of bed, and possibly even "bricked". Anywho for the actual particulars check out the title link. It will tell you all you never gave a damn to know.

