I woke up this morning in Quincy, Mass. I do not remember how or why. However, I woke up to CNBC. The talking financial heads were discussing the headlines for the morning: the importance of Wal-Mart, Amazon.com's incredible sales feat and of course 22,500 dead in Asia. The topic of Insurance naturally came up. These $$$$ gurus said the US insurance industry shouldn't be affected really by this unmitigated disaster. The line used was "low exposure." Translation: Too Poor to afford food, much less insurance. Thank you Squawk Box for adding humor to my morning coffee.

