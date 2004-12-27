Shamelessly ripped from the opinion "presses" of MSNBC.com

"If

SolarP C

's were the standard PC in the US every year it would result in the saving of more than 138 million barrels of imported oil, prevent 25 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions and landfills would have a reduction of more than 100 tons of e-waste!" How many SUVs does that equal? P.S. e-waste??

A Solar PC you say? how excellent! How sensitive! I would love one...except it took my nice laptop 1.5 hours to charge up ( I had a big battery), with 120 volt, 60 hertz alternating current Electricity. Basically the same socket that powers your TV, VCR etc. Now, I will admit in my youth I was an idiot, and I stuck my friend's hand into the socket, and well he didn't turn out so well. So my question is: Have you ever seen a solar anything that packs the same punch as the wall socket? I did see a solar car do 55mph, but the solar cell cost more than most houses. The point being, this is a good idea; I just dont want to have to carry a beach umbrella sized solar panel around my house or around to town to find good sunlight so I can play Lemmings un-interrupted.