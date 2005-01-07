Well I went to the airport today to pick up two people. All told it was an incredibly amusing time. I picked up two Japanese students. They arrived about an hour apart so I had time to sit and talk with one of them for 45 minutes before I had to pick up the other. It all got started with a discussion of the "coolness" of Japanese names (example: Takeda Shingen being much cooler than say, Bill Howard). Eventually I mentioned that I had studied a good deal of Japanese history in high school and college. So as it happened we discussed the Azuchi-Momoyama period, the Sengoku Judai era, and Tokugawa Japan. It was ridiculously funny as we made fun of the incredible names of the times like Toyotomi Hideyoshi, and Ota Nobunaga and such. The end result of all this hilarity was that I achieved a Japanese title. When it was translated to me it made perfect sense. So here it is; I give it to you:



Japanese = 嵐の海洋の戦士

Roman Lettering = o-haran-shen kenshi

English = stormy ocean warrior



Incredibly poetic don't you think? Alas I must take my ken and lay waste to a village of unappreciative chonin for their precious koku in a manner reminiscient of Genghis Khan (thats right...up yours JK)

