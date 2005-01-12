Upon reading "Queen of Wishful Thinking" post I realized that while the California State House was having the ice cream social....California is washing away in Rain and Mud. Funny, 10 people die in La Conchita from a mudslide. How does the state house honor, respect, and ultimately deal with these poor souls' passing? By listening to the cheap Cornell rip-off of the Whiffen Poofs.

Nothing like a little Barber Shop acapella while your state slides into the ocean.

Nero atleast fiddled as Rome burned.