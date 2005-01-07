Friday, January 07, 2005

Going to SNOW

It is going to Snow....In Arizona....yes, SNOW in the Desert. This is not quite a rarity at 4000 feet elevation, but still a pain in the ass. Why you ask? Because, you can't sled on an inch of snow covering frozen solid caleche sand. Anywho in the spirit of the Snow, I give you snow haiku:

Floating softly, white
Too Cold for fun or for sun
White ice, I hate you!

posted by Hoss at 9:46 AM

1 Comments:

Blogger Arianna said...

This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.

January 7, 2005 at 11:11 AM  

Post a Comment

<< Home