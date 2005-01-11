Well, we are having nature problems. In between the American Tsunami (the rain hammering the American West/Southwest) and the snow in the mountain regions; my place of employment has been beset by a Mountain Lion and her cub. This is not so great. Mountain Lions are supposed to be timid of technology, and civilization and people. We tried throwing our old Apple IIe's at the beast...but it just laughed and fed them to its cub. We threw the finest trappings of our civilization at it; but I failed to see how a Gucci purse would intimidate a Mountain Lion. Finally we threw the twins: Decoy & Fodder to the old girl, she just ate them. She hasn't left yet. I am of the opinion that as long as I live if I never had to play with a Mountain Lion I would die a happy man. So, the when the Mountain Lion crosses my path, maybe I will introduce him what we Americans hold truly dear....Mr Colt .45 either she will be dead or so drunk she wont eat me. Of course......we could always play Liza Minelli albums all night, that might drive it out. No animal deserves that punishment.

