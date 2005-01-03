Well my friends it seems my friend might be right. A few weeks ago I listened to him "testify" to his beliefs that we are swiftly approaching the "End Times" or the "Rapture" if you will. His evidence on the manner was: Afghanistan, Iraq, September 11th, Earthquakes, Famines, Floods etc. Now I am a thinking man; I am also a spiritual man, so I listened and thought about what he had to say about such things and reserved my judgements.



HE WAS RIGHT.... I am posting because I am Shanghai-ed at my place of employment by an 10 foot high wall of water rolling down what is normally a VERY VERY dry creek bed. Further complicating my life and myself from getting to the damned hotel room where I have to stay. I am staying in a hotel room because the construction people never gave me an honest answer and so they are 1-2 weeks behind schedule on fixing my house.



Add this bad luck to the ordeal of getting my brother moved across the country from Jamaica Plains, (just outside Boston) to Mayer, Arizona (tiny town about 73 miles north of Phoenix). All of this combined has led me to believe that my friend was 100% correct. Personally I hope of the 4 horsemen, War gets me. I mean they are all gonna destroy you, so Death is no biggy. However, Pestilence/Disease just sucks. In that boat too is Famine; nobody likes to starve to death. So in summation when the apocolypse comes; I wan't to just fall on a land mine, or get a bomb to the eye. Quick, refreshing, easy.



