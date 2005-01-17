Well, the other evening the cafeteria was serving Riblets...That was a no brainer. I journeyed to the Truckers Bar in the two horse town down the road. Why? Because Trucker Chow kicks the tar out of Riblets. You know how, if you take a huge lump of coal, and exert immense pressure; it becomes a diamond. Well Riblets are essentially made the same way. They take the totally undesirable pig parts, exert tremendous pressure (and a little red dye #40 and barbecue sauce) and WHAMMY!!!!! You got yourself there a riblet. They call the manufactured diamonds "Industrial" Diamonds. I am not sure I want "industrial pork"....well that is something to think about. In the mean time, pass the bacon.

For more information about Pork: www.usda.gov