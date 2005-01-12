Well, after talks, Indonesia has decided to reduce the amount of aid they want from the US Marines. Indonesia is a proud nation, and they dont like having other militaries operating in their space. Now I can understand any nation being a bit concerned with having several thousand Marines rouming its countryside. The Corps has a substantial reputation for war-fighting. However, Indonesia has said no guns, or weapons... just food. They also want to scale back the Marines involvement. One would think at a time like this; Indonesia would want all the help it could get, as fast as it could get it. I guess the adage is wrong; I guess you can look a gift horse in the mouth.

