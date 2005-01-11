It was mentioned to me today by a co-worker, that she was concerned about giving money to charity for the Tsunami for fears that some of it/most of it would get siphoned off before it got to the truly needy. I agreed with her on that point. Then I mentioned that I gave some money to the Red Cross/ Red Crescent. I said that some of my money would get siphoned but not be greedy scumbags. The Red Cross is an old, long standing, set up institution that must provide for its continuation. Despite this, because it is established and respected, you know that the 80-85% of your money that is spent on the charity goes to put "boots on the ground" and get the job done. However, for all you really nervous nellys out there; I recommend a donation to the Red Crescent. It is the Muslim side of the "Red Cross." One of the Pillars (key principles) of Islam is charity. For them it is a requirement not a suggestion. So you can be sure that the money you give to them (the 80-85% that they are gonna spend on help not the organization) wont be embezzled or stolen.



Reason one: stealing from a charity is low, and scuzzy in a Christian society....but heinous and reprehensible in a Muslim one.



Reason two: they cut peoples hands off for stealing in most Muslim countries... They cut peoples HEADS OFF for stealing from charities.



Now my friends, that is financial assurance, because sometimes "Turn the other cheek" just doesn't quite say it.



*see post title for link to Red Cross/Red Crescent donation site.

