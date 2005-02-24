Well there is this semi-famous magazine called Arizona Highways. This fine periodical contains an impressive segway of nature, society, humor, current events etc of topics that are Arizona related. What they don't discuss too often is weather. However, anyone who has seen the weather report any time it rains knows that many of the major waterways have jumped their banks this winter. This has caused wide-spread flooding around Oak Creek, the Verde River, etc etc. After watching many a car, house, person, and pet float down these river/flood/deluges; it is my humble opinion that the magazine change its name to ARIZONA CANALS. Well, atleast until the raining stops for awhile, and Arizona returns to its normal arid xerascape climate.

