For those of you not in the know....NBC also stands for Nuclear, Biological, Chemical. I am writing this update because I work at a secluded lab in the central Arizona Desert. Here, at this labratory, subjects are utilized to cross-breed bacterial and viral strains to make ultra-sicknesses. Case in point, I have been distinctly and differently sick 3 times in 5 weeks. Why you ask? Because I work with Children; they are the most effective means of Germ warfare. Basically, in summation. The children give me Biological....so then I take Chemical....which leaves me feeling NUCLEAR..... Parents, I swear to GOD if you have children; lock them up. The next child I see coughing, sneezing or sniffling; I am gonna throw them down a flight of stairs. Even if I have to drive all over Arizona to find ONE DAMNED BUILDING taller than one-story.

