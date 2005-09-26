Caffeinoglobin
I thoroughly believe that in all honesty, blood is irrelevant. A wise philosopher of the common man, Al Bundy, once said that all you really need to do is keep the brain wet. Well Mr. Bundy, you sir were correct. As I am typing this I am continuing a process by which all my blood cells are being replaced by coffee. Thusly, all I need to keep track of in life now is my CAFFEINO-GLOBIN count...or what keeps me awake and conscious. Remember, the brain only needs to be wet to survive...It needs to be awake for one to be functional!
Oh, Tracy. And you tell me not to worry about you.
