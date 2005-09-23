The incredible and legendary American, Benjamin Franklin, said that:

“Fish and Visitors stink after three days!”

I shudder to think what Mr. Franklin would have written about the modern co-worker. In our travails we all stumble across the one co-worker that we thoroughly question:



Is he nuts?

How can he see that?

Did he really wear that?

Is he allergic to deodorant?



Well Mr. Franklin; I have one for the Almanac. I have asked myself all these questions, and all I can reasonably answer is : Don’t we screen these people? This co-worker has to be the slowest least perceptive person on the earth (with a Masters Degree). He will sit down at the lunch table and promptly alienate himself by brusquely and obliviously insulting his lunch mates beliefs or professions.

This is to say nothing of his eating habits, many of which involve the swift and grotesquely efficient manner of almost turning a plate of food into a dog bowl. A fork is a tool of some refinement, not the scoop on a short-armed front end loader. It is always a running competition whether or not more food will find its way glued around his mouth, or in his mouth.

Everything, everything is subject to complaint after 3 days. If it isn’t how one thing is run than it is another; from study halls to mandating an afternoon activity/sport; then it is sit-down dinners and chapel services.

The question at hand is : Do we train him up? Educate him to his boorishness and thus help him and ourselves…. Or is it ostracism and vengeance. I for one know not what course others may take; but as for me give me a new co-worker ‘cause I am plotting his death… who knows maybe he will choke on a Taco Salad? …(thank you Mama Cass)