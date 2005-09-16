Will someone please pass the 'Hoss a shovel???

The 'Hoss needs to dig his-self out fast.



I swear to god these days it is like Billy Joel's We Didn't Start the Fire



...........Gas prices insane

Giant Flooding Hurricanes

Citizens taking up arms

Just to get their evians.......



We didn't start the fire.......



In the words of Harry Truman, " BULLSHIT"



Well those are just some thoughts for today. For any of you thinking about seeing Venice? I say wait, hold on: I have tickets to New Orleans, CHEAP.... BIG DEAL BIG STEAL!!!!!!



ps: you might want to remember your malaria pills, and dengue fever shots....otherwise your vacation to the big easy will be extra memorable!