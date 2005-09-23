Well it is indeed true… All Good Things Must Come to an End… but did we ever think Texas? I was reared (read punished) on classic movies, many of them westerns (sadly what happens when your mother controls the remote for the only TV in the house with cable). Never in any of those movies did they ever touch down on the idea of Texas as being anything other than Zion, and Texas History as the Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Sam Houston. Now, I just sit and think… our patient has but 24 hours to live, is there not therapy to save this promised land of the cowboy?



Nope! DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS! Apparently Mother Nature didn’t get that memo downloaded onto her Blackberry, and her gigolo Father Time is calling in Texas’ account past due. But what does this mean you all ask? Frankly, Texas is about to get “PIPED” without so much as dinner and a movie. It will be a swift but furious romance. Rita will show up, angry and pissed at Tex’s doorstep. Tex will plead and beg and say “Baby, please, she meant nothing to me.” But Rita is past pleading and past forgiving. In the end Tex is gonna get a lot more than his hat and sox blown away. Well, they say Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned… except maybe a fantastic frickin’ category five hurricane (170 mph winds). If any of you all need the ‘Hoss; you can find him down at the Galveston shoreline… I will be the one flying the kite, y’all.